Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Daimler Truck Stock Performance
Shares of DTRUY stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $25.98.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
