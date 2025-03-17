Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Expands By 36.0%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,300 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 2,014,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.2 days.
Element Fleet Management Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $19.07 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.
About Element Fleet Management
