Short Interest in Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Expands By 36.0%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,300 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 2,014,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.2 days.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $19.07 on Monday. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.