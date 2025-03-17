SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $275.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $198.94 and a 12-month high of $276.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

