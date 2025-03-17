Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 865 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $11,113,733 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.3 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $171.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

