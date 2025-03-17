FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.

FitLife Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTLF stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FitLife Brands has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FitLife Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTLF. Barclays PLC bought a new position in FitLife Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FitLife Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FitLife Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of FitLife Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FitLife Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

