GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 678 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 31,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 50,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $1,470,000. Pollock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. This represents a 58.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $139.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.