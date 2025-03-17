First National Advisers LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,542,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.17 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

