Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Stock Price

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SILA opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. Sila Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $26.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,337 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,624 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,918,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,303,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,253,000.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

