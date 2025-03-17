SL Green Realty (SLG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2025 – SL Green Realty was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

3/17/2025 – SL Green Realty is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,862.50%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 272.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

