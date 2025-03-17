Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 65,744 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,744 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $90.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

