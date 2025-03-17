Addison Capital Co Has $9.18 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 159,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,362,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,842,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,315,000 after purchasing an additional 240,521 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

