Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,623 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,864,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after acquiring an additional 732,965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,195,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,579,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,698,000 after acquiring an additional 669,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.46 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

