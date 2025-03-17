Promising Toy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 14th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, and Target are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to shares of companies that are viewed as speculative or trivial investments, often characterized by low market capitalization and high volatility rather than robust, long-term fundamentals. Investors in toy stocks typically gamble on rapid price movements or market hype rather than the underlying economic performance of the company. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST traded up $13.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $904.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $990.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $944.14. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.17. 12,717,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,894,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $684.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,140,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,660. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a 1-year low of $103.51 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

