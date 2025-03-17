Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $588,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 553,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 148,364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

