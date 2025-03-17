Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Invests $375,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.74 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

