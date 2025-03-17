Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,542,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,955 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,906,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,174,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,324,000 after buying an additional 616,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

