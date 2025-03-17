Short Interest in Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Decreases By 20.5%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,359,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 1,710,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,531.0 days.

Fosun International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOSUF opened at $0.55 on Monday. Fosun International has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

About Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

