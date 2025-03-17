TCTC Holdings LLC Has $35.79 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $35,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $274,694,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 38,068,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,713,000 after buying an additional 6,977,587 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,148,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,760,000 after buying an additional 4,938,209 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,286,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,739,000 after buying an additional 4,726,549 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $25.74 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.