Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Energy

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.50 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

