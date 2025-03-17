Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,903,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 621.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 216,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,371,000 after acquiring an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $563.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $612.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.48. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

