Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $736.65.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $608.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $492.71 and a one year high of $718.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

