Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.8% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,432,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,888 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,012.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,553,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,993 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.61 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.60.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
