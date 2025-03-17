Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
Rallybio Stock Down 3.7 %
Rallybio stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $3.46.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rallybio
About Rallybio
Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rallybio
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Meta Platforms: Can LLaMA Drive Long-Term Stock Growth?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Unique and Dominant Consumer Staples ETF Plays
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Dividend Stocks Offering Higher Yields and Bullish Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.