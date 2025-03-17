Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $12.85 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $269.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,098 shares of company stock worth $1,760,588. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $211.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day moving average of $226.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

