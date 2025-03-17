Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY26 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY26 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.10-9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.60-7.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.63 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.100-9.300 EPS.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $104.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.11.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,892.80. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

