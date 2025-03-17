Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,224 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 963,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $119,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EMR opened at $112.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

