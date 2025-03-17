Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 34,086 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. Doximity comprises approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Doximity from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $63.33 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $85.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Further Reading

