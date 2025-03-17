Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $60,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $258.94 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $282.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.43 and its 200-day moving average is $269.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

