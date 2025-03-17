Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 16th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to publicly traded companies that develop or utilize nanoscale materials and processes, typically manipulating substances at dimensions equal to or less than 100 nanometers. These companies often focus on innovative applications in sectors such as medicine, electronics, energy, and materials science. Investors in nanotechnology stocks gain exposure to emerging technologies that have the potential to transform various industries through groundbreaking advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $8.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.24. 528,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day moving average is $167.34. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.40. 15,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.70. NVE has a twelve month low of $63.81 and a twelve month high of $90.24. The firm has a market cap of $316.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

VRPX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 1,421,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327,846. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

