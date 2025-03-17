Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Lessened by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,945 shares during the period. Copart accounts for approximately 5.7% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $71,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1,737.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Copart by 88.6% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Argus downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $13,384,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $2,883,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,480 shares of company stock valued at $18,007,983. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $52.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

