The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $351.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

