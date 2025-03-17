SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $275.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $198.94 and a one year high of $276.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

