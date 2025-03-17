Avalon Trust Co Invests $42,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $16,448,593.80. This represents a 16.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $127.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
