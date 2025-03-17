RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Holdings Trimmed by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 829.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in RPM International by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

RPM International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RPM stock opened at $116.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $141.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.32%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

