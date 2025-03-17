GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading Up 24.1% – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 24.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05). 8,826,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 462% from the average session volume of 1,571,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.86 ($0.04).

GCM Resources Trading Up 19.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About GCM Resources

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

