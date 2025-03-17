Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Declines By 41.4%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 237,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

DYFSF stock opened at $0.10 on Monday. dynaCERT has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13.

dynaCERT Company Profile

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

