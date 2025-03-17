Short Interest in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Expands By 63.8%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.9009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
