Short Interest in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Expands By 63.8%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $279.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.9009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 86,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter.

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

