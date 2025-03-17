SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.0 days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

SBFFF stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

