1ST Source Bank Sells 106 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 189,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 339,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 12,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $113.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.