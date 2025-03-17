Curio Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 408,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 654,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

