Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.95%.

Coda Octopus Group Price Performance

CODA opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.89.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

