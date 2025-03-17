Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.95%.
Coda Octopus Group Price Performance
CODA opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $9.89.
