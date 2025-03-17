Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $50.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

