Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight” Rating

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $14.43 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.