Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.13 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 26.19%.
Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 Stock Performance
Shares of LON MIG5 traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 30 ($0.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,972. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12 month low of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 33 ($0.43). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.85. The stock has a market cap of £66.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.70 and a beta of 0.13.
About Maven Income and Growth VCT 5
