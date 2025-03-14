GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Announces Earnings Results

GreenX Metals (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GreenX Metals had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 989.60%.
GreenX Metals Trading Down 10.0 %
GRX traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 41.40 ($0.54). 2,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,261. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.19. The company has a market cap of £239.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.03. GreenX Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.14.
GreenX Metals Company Profile
