GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Announces Earnings Results

GreenX Metals (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.75) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GreenX Metals had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 989.60%.

GreenX Metals Trading Down 10.0 %

GRX traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 41.40 ($0.54). 2,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,261. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.19. The company has a market cap of £239.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.03. GreenX Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Get GreenX Metals alerts:

GreenX Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia. GreenX Metals Limited operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Nominees PTY Ltd Acf Clearstream.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.