Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. May Barnhard Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,843,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $841,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $442,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.62.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

