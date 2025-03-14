First National Trust Co Acquires 3,096 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $26,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sienna Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 641.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $798.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $757.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $830.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.96.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

