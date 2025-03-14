Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ COEP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,883. Coeptis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.77.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SNAP-CAR, a CAR T cell therapy platform co-administered with tagged, tumor-specific antibodies to potentially target different tumor types, including hematological malignancies and solid tumors; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to analyze if cancer patients might be appropriate candidates for anti-CD38 mAb therapy.

