Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 110.9% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Coeptis Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ COEP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,883. Coeptis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.77.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coeptis Therapeutics
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- SentinelOne Insider Selling? Why Investors Should Stay Bullish
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Market Momentum Shifts, But These 3 Stocks Are Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeptis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.