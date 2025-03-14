Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Update

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 13th total of 668,300 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chanson International stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Chanson International at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chanson International Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHSN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 71,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Chanson International has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $15.55.

About Chanson International

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

