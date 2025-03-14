Traders Purchase High Volume of Alphatec Call Options (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,902 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 92% compared to the average volume of 1,511 call options.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. 466,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, COO Scott Lish sold 23,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $278,891.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 844,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,262.82. The trade was a 2.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,324,895.92. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 337,321 shares of company stock worth $3,828,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Alphatec by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

